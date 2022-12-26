Two drown on Christmas Day in Walvis Bay

Two teenagers are reported to have drowned at Walvis Bay on Christmas Day, according to the Namibian Police Force.

A 17-year-old is suspected to have drowned while swimming at Independence Beach in Walvis Bay on Sunday at around 14h00.

According to a crime report issued by Erongo Community Affairs Commander, Inspector Ileni Shapumba on Monday, the victim’s mother told police that while she and her son were having fun at the beach, the boy swam from the shore up to an orange buoy a few metres from shore.

“It is further alleged that, while the victim was swimming he was seen standing at one place a distance from the shore in the water, however he was not moving. The mother called the rescue team members who were on standby in the vicinity, but the victim had already sunk underwater before the rescue team arrived,” Shapumba explained.

The rescue team started a search immediately thereafter, but the body was not found.

Shapumba added that the search to retrieve the teenager is still ongoing and police investigations continue.

The victim who has been identified as Antonio Bettu Hermanus, is a resident of Walvis Bay and a Grade 10 pupil at Flamingo Secondary School.

Another drowning incident was reported in Walvis Bay after a 12-year-old girl reportedly drowned in the Walvis Bay Municipal Swimming Pool on Sunday at about 13h00.

“It is alleged that the mother of three kids left them at the swimming pool to go and get something from home. Upon her return 10 minutes later, she realised that the 12-year-old girl was not with the others,” Shapumba said.

A search for her commenced until closing time of the pool.

The body of the girl, who was identified as Princess Althea Haindongo was only discovered submerged in the pool on Monday morning at about 08h00.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency