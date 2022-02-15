Six die in accident on Otjiwarongo-Okahandja road

Six people died in a motor vehicle accident on the Otjiwarongo-Okahandja B1 road on Sunday, after the vehicles they were travelling in collided head-on, the Otjozondjupa police have said.

According to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s spokesperson in the Otjozondjupa region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha, the accident occurred some 25 kilometres south of Otjiwarongo.

“It is alleged that a white Jetta sedan carrying five occupants, including the driver, collided head-on with a silver Golf GTI, which was carrying four occupants including the driver,” she said.

The four female occupants in the Jetta aged between 24 and 48 years died on the spot and the driver sustained serious injuries, while in the silver Golf GTI, a 27-year-old woman and her six-year-old child also died on the spot. Two other occupants survived with minor injuries.

The police spokesperson further said the names of the deceased persons cannot be released as their next of kin are yet to be informed of their deaths.

Police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency