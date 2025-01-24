Hot News :

SoftSmile and ClearCorrect Announce Settlement

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SoftSmile, Inc., ClearCorrect Operating, LLC, and Institut Straumann AG announce that they have amicably settled all litigation and legal disputes between them. The companies had been engaged in several legal disputes in the United States and Pakistan.

About SoftSmile
SoftSmile is a New York-based technology company that helps orthodontists to deliver custom, high-quality, and affordable treatment to their patients. Established in 2020, SoftSmile designs and develops an advanced, AI-driven orthodontic software that applies innovative approaches in a user-friendly interface. This product gives orthodontists unparalleled control and precision of the treatment they deliver to their patients. SoftSmile was created by doctors, for doctors. Learn more at https://softsmile.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:
press@softsmile.com
corporate.communication@straumann.com

