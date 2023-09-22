Spanish police trains law enforcement officers on ending human trafficking

International Police Officers from Spain have concluded a three-day training on effective management of Tafficking in Person and Smuggling of Migrants (TIP/SOM) for officers drawn from Nigeria Law Enforcement Agencies.

The officers who participated in the training are from the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was aimed at strengthening the investigative and prosecutorial capabilities of the officers.

The training was facilitated by the International and Ibero-American Foundation for Administration and Public Policies (FIIAPP), a Spanish public institution.

NAN reports that FIIAPP is the promoter of Action Against Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) in Nigeria, a project being sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The participants will in turn train others at their various stations and spread the knowledge to other officers.

The ATIPSOM team leader, Mr Federico-Millan Marcicalva, congratulated all the participants for the first international police training course 2023.

He said they all demonstrated ability to respond to academic challenge, adding that the training had culminated in effort to work together with the sole aim of not losing the benchmark and constantly updating themselves.

Marcicalva said that participants learnt new methods of investigation, as well as broadened their knowledge on the do’s and don’t of TIP/SOM crime, while charging them to be committed to fight the crime.

According to him, the university of knowledge is the basis of any project and that is why they must all continue to invest in the journey that gives the tools to be able to face any phenomenon.

The participants learnt how to make the world more difficult for perpetrators of human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

The ATIPSOM team leader also urged the participants to continue to strive to protect victims of TIP/SOM.

The Director-General of NAPTIP, Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, appreciated FIIAPP for organising the training, stressing that it was a very good one for law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

Waziri-Azi, who was represented at the event by Mr Hassan Tahir, NAPTIP Director of Legal and Prosecution, expressed optimism that the participants would make use of knowledge gained from the training.

She also urged them not only to cascade perpetrators, but also to transfer the knowledge to other officers who were not privileged to be at the training.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, who was represented by Mrs Tabitha Bako, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), also thanked FIIAPP for facilitating the training.

He further thanked FIIAPP for bringing trainers all the way from Madrid, adding that they had been up and doing from the day one of the training.

Mr Fernando-Alvarez Moriano, a Chief Inspector of Police, Madrid (Spain) thanked Nigerians for the warm reception and hospitality his team received throughout the duration of the training.

He said that his colleagues also showed passion to give their best for the training, adding that the team’s mission was accomplished and they were satisfied.

Miss Selbyen Bani, a participant, who is also a Chief Supretendent Officer, Legal Department of NIS, noted that many of the participants were now a new person after the training.

She said that the training would influence her because it had helped in deepening her knowledge and modus oparandi in regards to SOM crime. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria