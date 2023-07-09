Speaker lauds Katsina United FC for returning to NPFL

The Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasir Daura, has commended the management and players of Katsina United Football Club (FC) for gaining promotion back to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Katsina by the Assembly’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Aminu Idris.

The speaker acknowledged the commitment of the entire management staff, players as well as the technical crew for living up to expectations of sports loving people in the state.

Daura further noted that with this development, the name of Katsina State would keep on resonating in the sports arena.

While describing sports as a modern lucrative venture, he assured of more effective legislations that would enhance the sector across the state.

The state’s number three citizen however enjoined the team to exhibit a high sense of sportsmanship and endurance in the professional league.

He also expressed optimism that the lads have what it takes to go the extra mile by winning the league crown at the end of the 2023/2024 season.

The club succeeded in returning to the league after winning two out of the three playoff matches in the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) Super-Eight in Asaba, Delta.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria