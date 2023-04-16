Special Congress ratifies Ododo as Kogi APC guber candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Congress on Saturday in Kogi ratified Alhaji Ahmed Usman-Ododo as the party’s governorship candidate for the Nov. 11 Governorship election in the state.

Ododo had on Friday defeated six other aspirants to emerge candidate and flag bearer of the APC in the party’s Direct Primary Election held across the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ratification, held at Mohammadu Buhari Square Lokoja by a special Congress of the party, was done in conformity with the party’s guidelines for the primary election across the state’s 239 wards on Friday.

The special congress, presided over by Gov Mohammed Bello-matawale led Kogi APC Election Committee, superintended over the ratification which was widely attended by party members that came from different parts of the state.

Mr Patrick Obahiagbon, the Secretary to the committee, represented the Zamfara Governor.

Obahiagbon said, “After the carefully conducted primaries, devoid of rancour and with no violence recorded anywhere in the state, and having scored 78,704 votes, Alhaji Usman Ododo has been returned as the governorship candidate of our great party.”

“By the election and ratification, Ododo will fly the party’s flag in the November 11 Governorship Election in the state,” he said.

Ododo, in his acceptance speech, promised to continue to improve on the security template laid down by the incumbent Gov Yahaya Bello, among many other life-changing legacies of the current administration.

Bello, at the event, said he was sure that Ododo would not disappoint kogi people, adding that the crowd at the congress was a pointer to his acceptability across the length and breadth of the state, without consideration for ethnic or religious bias.

“Today’s event shows that there is no opposition in Kogi State. We are one big family; we have won everything election in the state.

“We won presidential election, we won the available three senatorial seats; six out of nine House of Representatives seats; and 23 out of 25 state assembly seats and expect to win the Nov. 11 governorship poll,” the governor said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria