Stakeholders harp on harnessing Nigerian’s non-oil export for economic dev’t



Some stakeholders have urged Nigerians to leverage available opportunities to increase non-oil exports for economic growth and development.

The Stakeholders spoke at the Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB) Abuja Export Conference 2024 in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the conference was ‘Navigating the Future of Non-oil exports’.

The event was organised to mark the NEXHUB Abuja Subscribers’ inaugural shipment of 10 containers to China.

The products to be shipped include Cassia tora, sesame seeds, ginger and mica (solid mineral).

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, emphasised the need for the country to leverage on its numerous resources to grow its economy.

Uzoka-Anite, represented by Mr Dafang sule, Director, Federal Produce Inspection Service at the ministry, said that there was the need to develop and export all resources in the country.

She commended Zeenab Foods Limited, a food processing and agro-commodity trading company, for its

efforts in promoting exports.

‘This is the time to export, we need to take advantage of the moment. And the Federal Government has continued to ensure ease of doing business in Nigeria.

‘We are urging Nigerians to play their part, give this administration a helping hand , just as Zeenab is doing today so we can make Nigeria better for us all,’she said.

Mr Dele Oye, President Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), said that there was the urgent need for an organised solid mineral market system.

‘The lack of a structured market has been identified as a significant barrier to the sector’s growth.

‘Unlike Ghana, where a government office efficiently processes mineral sales, Nigeria’s informal market leaves many miners without immediate access to cash.

‘This system leads to long delays, with miners sometimes waiting decades to monetise their resources,’ he said.

Oye said that NACCIMA was collaborating with NEXHUB to establish a more robust framework for mine

ral trading, thus processing basic minerals like mica locally before exporting.

‘This initiative not only ensures compliance with government regulations, it also aims to stimulate local economies by providing miners with quick access to cash.

‘The commitment to creating a transparent market is essential for reducing criminal activities associated with unregulated sales.

‘By offering direct access to international markets, NACCIMA aims to eliminate third-party intermediaries and significantly diminish the risks and uncertainties that have long plagued the sector,’ he said.

Oye said that NACCIMA had established 73 locations across Nigeria, employing aggregators to connect local producers with markets.

According to him, this strategy allows even those in remote areas to engage in international trade, fostering economic independence.

He called on stakeholders from various sectors, including the media, to spread awareness about these opportunities, and a new era of prosperity and equity in the solid minerals

sector.

Earlier, the Group Managing Director, Zeenab Group , Dr Victor Ayemere, said that the conference was organised to sensitise exporters to bring their commodities for easy export to the trade house in China.

According to Ayemere, who doubles as Chairman of NEXHUB, the Federal Government, through the Export Promotion Council, has set up export trade houses across the globe.

‘We were the ones assigned to handle the export trade houses in China and other Far East countries.

‘So, Zeenab Foods set up the Nigerian Exporters Hub to enable the exporting public to export their commodities easily to the trade house in China.

‘Zeenab has chosen the part of agro export. This is a laudable project,which tells us that we can survive as a nation.

Also, the Managing Director of NEXHUB, Mr Babatunde Faleke, urged producers to look beyond insecurity challenges to tap the benefits of exports and increase their production.

‘What we need is even more engagement, let us scale up production so that we can have more to export,’ he said.

Faleke, who said that infrastructure and logistics remained a challenge to movement of goods, however said that the challenge was being addressed by the government.

NAN reports that the conference was attended by government officials, heads of agencies, various stakeholders and partners.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria