Stars expose Black Africa in Katutura derby

Debmarine Namibia Premiership log leader African Stars thrashed Black Africa 6-1 in a one-sided Katutura derby that was held at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Stadium in the capital on Saturday.

African Stars went into the match leading their opponents with 22 points gap and started the game like a house on fire as they capitalised on Black Africa’s defensive mistake to open the scoring as early as the second minute.

Black Africa found the going tough as they could not match their opponent’s experience and conceded three more goals just before the halftime break for a 4-0 scoreline.

In the second half, Black Africa managed to find a consolation goal but it was not good enough as their opponents scored two more goals and missed a penalty to end the match 6-1 in front of a packed UNAM Stadium that had African Stars supporters cheering for their team who had a dominant display.

Speaking to Nampa after the match Black Africa’s coach Brian Isaacs said lack of experience cost them the game.

“We have a team with only two players that has Premier League experience which in the end cost us the game. We played a team that has all the national team players and us conceding an early goal also demoralized the players,” said Isaacs.

He added that the team still needs a lot of time for the players to understand how the game is played at this level.

Meanwhile, African Stars coach Mervin Mbakera said collecting three on the day was crucial for them.

“On a derby, day form is always out of the window and we made sure that we got on the score sheet as early as possible. I must give credit to the players who were very technical and capitalised on most of our chances today,” he said.

Other matches played on Saturday in round 14 of the Debmarine Premier League saw Okahandja United beat Eleven Arrow 3-1, Young African lost at home 0-1 against Young Brazilian, Mighty Gunners lost 0-1 to Blue Waters while Civics beat Tigers 2-1 and Orlando Pirates beat league strugglers and relegation threaten Citizens 4-2.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency