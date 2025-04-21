

Moscow: Sudanese authorities are confident that they will completely liberate the territory of the country from rebels, Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow Mohammed Sirrag told RIA Novosti in an interview released on Monday. “We are confident that the territory will be completely liberated,” Sirrag said.





According to Namibia Press Agency, the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are currently besieging the town of Al Fashir in the Darfur region. The ambassador noted that despite United Nations appeals, the RSF continues to shell the area, attacking the Zamzam refugee camp and its residents. Their objective, he stated, is to proclaim the creation of a parallel state.





Ambassador Sirrag dismissed RSF’s claims of a future redeployment to Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, as mere propaganda. “Obviously this is just propaganda. Everyone saw them fleeing Khartoum, leaving behind equipment and loot. It was an escape, not a strategic withdrawal,” he said. Even when the RSF had partial control over the capital, the Sudanese army maintained key facilities, including the General Staff, he added. After two years of resistance, the army emerged victorious.





The conflict between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF has been ongoing since April 2023. The International Committee of the Red Cross has warned that the continued hostilities could result in disease outbreaks and a catastrophic collapse of the healthcare system. In January 2025, Ambassador Sirrag expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved within the year.





In late March, the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese army and head of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced that the Sudanese armed forces had successfully liberated Khartoum from RSF control. Meanwhile, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo described the withdrawal from the capital as a “strategic retreat,” vowing to return to Khartoum “stronger.”

