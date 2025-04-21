Kavango East Crowned 2025 Newspaper Cup Netball Champions



Moscow: Sudanese authorities have firmly rejected attempts to establish a parallel government and are seeking Russia’s aid to thwart such initiatives, as stated by Sudanese Ambassador to Moscow, Mohammed Sirrag, in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Ambassador Sirrag emphasized the importance of Russia’s support in his discussions with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin. Sirrag expressed his concern about the potential formation of a parallel government and outlined Sudan’s firm opposition to these attempts. He regularly engages with Russian officials to update them on the evolving situation in Sudan.





During a recent meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin, the discussions centered around international coordination, particularly in Geneva and New York. The ambassador highlighted the importance of gaining support for Sudan within international organizations.





This development comes after the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan, along with political and civil movements, adopted a “transitional constitution” in early March, aiming to establish a parallel government. The conflict between Sudan’s regular army and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has raised concerns from the International Committee of the Red Cross about potential disease outbreaks and a critical collapse of the healthcare system.

