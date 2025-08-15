Brazil Health Minister Blasts U.S. Over Family Visa Cancellations



Swakopmund: Employees of Swakop Uranium have lodged a formal petition calling for improved benefits and compliance with labour laws before supporting the renewal of the mine’s continuous operations (ContOps) exemption. Represented by the Mine Workers Union of Namibia (MUN), the petition was read and presented by branch chairperson Rudolf Kahingungua, expressing dissatisfaction with the recent consultations on the exemption application, which allows the mine to operate beyond the statutory 45-hour work week and reduce rest periods below the 36 consecutive hours required under the Labour Act.





According to Namibia Press Agency, workers argued that while this exemption has been in place for more than six years, the accompanying benefits have not improved, despite the company exceeding production targets over the past two years. They cited a lack of transparency, meaningful engagement, and balance between operational needs and employee welfare. The union’s core demands included compliance with provisions of the Labour Act on overtime, rest periods, and sick leave, as well as adjustments to travel schedules or payment for required on-site time before shifts begin.





Kahingungua stated, “Our commitment to supporting operational continuity must be grounded in mutual respect, lawful practices, and fair compensation and support for the exemption is conditional on improved benefits, legal compliance, and transparent consultation.” In response, Swakop Uranium said the exemption, which expired on 08 August 2025, is a legal requirement for all continuous operating mines and must be renewed through the Ministry of Labour.





The company noted that a plant operator earns an average of N.dollars 32 000 per month (cost to company), excluding ContOps allowances and overtime of about N.dollars 8 600. Salary increments in the past five years ranged from 5.5 per cent to 7 per cent, above the average inflation rate of 3.5 per cent, while each operational employee has received business performance bonuses of about N.dollars 50 000 annually in January.





Swakop Uranium maintained that the continuous shift arrangement is a designed operational model, not a benefit requiring renegotiation every three years, and urged that any wage and benefit discussions be addressed during the scheduled negotiations in November 2025.

