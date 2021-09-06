Swapo members should not tolerate shaming for pursuing economic opportunities: Nicanor

Swapo Party secretary for information and mobilisation, Hilma Nicanor said Swapo leaders, members, supporters and their families should not tolerate any shaming for pursuing economic opportunities and growth under the auspices of laws of the country.

Nicanor made these remarks on Monday at a press conference that took place at the party’s headquarters here, to address media reports about party members allegedly involved in corrupt business activities.

She said during the liberation struggle, Swapo’s aim was not merely to attain political independence but to establish Namibia on the foundations of democracy, unity, peace, stability and rule of law, thereby expanding and spreading the opportunities for growth and prosperity to be enjoyed by all Namibians in all parts of the country, most specifically those emanating from previously disadvantaged sections of the population.

“This is what we have fought for. Thus, for those who have achieved economic gains at the hands of the oppressed and those who have collaborated with them to try and shame Namibians who are Swapo members or affiliates for engaging in the pursuit of economic success, is something that should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves. As Namibians who fought for the liberation of this country, we will continue to pursue our democratic right to engage in non-corrupt and legitimate economic activities,” said Nicanor.

The Swapo spokesperson added that even though the party has lost its two-thirds majority by one seat in the 2019 National Assembly and Presidential elections, it should not be taken as a sign of defeat “as Swapo as the liberator of the country still remains relevant and strong”.

“Yes, it is true that a two-third majority is a tremendous benefit with regards to voting power in the National Assembly, however, Swapo still maintains 30 plus seats than the opposition. Swapo remains a popular and successful party all over Namibia. This is true as is the case including at regional and local authority levels. Equally true, another example that can be cited is the recent Katima Mulilo Urban Constituency by-election of 25 August 2021 where comrade Kennedy Simasiku emerged as the victor,” stated Nicanor.

She underscored that Swapo’s members should not behave as if they are defeated or irrelevant in the political arena.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency