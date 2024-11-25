Swapo Party Leader Advocates for Historic Female Presidency in Namibia.



Opuwo: Swapo party leader assigned to the Kunene Region, Jenelly Matundu, has called on voters to elect Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as Namibia’s first female president. This announcement comes as Swapo aims to maintain its political stronghold in the upcoming general elections.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Matundu made her appeal during the party’s concluding rally and voter drive in Opuwo on Sunday. Namibians are preparing to vote on Wednesday to select a new president and members of the National Assembly in what will be the country’s seventh general election since its independence from South Africa in 1990.

Matundu, who also serves as the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, emphasized that Nandi-Ndaitwah is their sole candidate. She assured that the campaign’s message has successfully reached every part of the Kunene Region. “The message has reached all the corners of Kunene Region of who our candidate is. Come Wednesday, let’s make no mistake, let’s go out in big numbers to g

o and put our candidate at that chair where we want her to be,” Matundu stated.

Highlighting the importance of electing Namibia’s first female president, Matundu declared, “the future is female.” She also encouraged party supporters to ensure their voting cards are ready and urged those with vehicles to assist friends in getting to polling stations. Swapo is making efforts to secure enough votes to uphold its leading position in the state house and parliament.

Additionally, Julius Kaujova, Swapo’s Kunene regional coordinator, reiterated the party’s foundational role in establishing the rule of law and democratic principles in Namibia. “Every Namibian should go and rally behind the mighty Swapo party, the liberator, the freedom movement, the party that made sure that the colonial master was defeated from Namibia,” he proclaimed.

Kaujova also highlighted that Swapo’s efforts in the liberation struggle were vital for achieving the nation’s independence, enabling all political parties to exercise their democra

tic rights, peace, and security. He encouraged party observers to be present at all voting sites to ensure a smooth election process.