Syinix World First Swallow Maker won the 2022 “Red Dot Award” and 16 technology patents

ACCRA, Ghana, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — As a highly innovative and fully automatic swallow food (such as Africa staple food: Banku, fufu etc.) cooking machine, Syinix Swallow Maker has won the 2022 German Red Dot Award and a number of design patents with its advanced technology and unique innovative product concepts.

As the world’s first fully automatic, all-purpose swallow food manufacturing machine, Syinix Swallow Maker not only innovates the swallow food production process, but also evolves from the traditional manual continuous beating / stirring of swallow food to the machine completely replacing the manual machine. The whole food production process is completed by the machine with automatic heating and stirring, helping users save time and energy. Syinix Swallow Maker makes the food production process more hygienic and safe, thanks to its full sealed product structure. What is more, the appearance of Swallow Maker is delicate and full of practicality, as the patterns on both sides that are inspired by traditional African handicrafts, can make the product not easy to fall off from hands.

Germany “Red Dot Award” is internationally recognized as the top global design award, and the selection criteria are extremely strict. It is founded in 1955 and is one of the world’s top design awards hosted by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Westphalia, Germany. The awards are divided into three categories: product design, communication design and concept design. This year, the Red Dot Design Award, a jury of 50 manufacturers and designers from different industrial product fields, selected the final winners from nine aspects: aesthetics, functionality, quality, ergonomic engineering, durability and innovation. In the “Product Design” category, Syinix Swallow Maker stood out from nearly 7,900 works from about 60 countries and regions, and won the German Red Dot Design Award Product Design category.In addition, this machine has also been granted a Chinese design patent and a Chinese utility model patent by the State Intellectual Property Office.

Syinix Swallow Maker marks the arrival of a new era for fully automated cooking for a variety of swallow foods. Its timing technology and a stable automatic operating system bring users a hand-free, fast and simple swallow food production experience. Inspired by Syinix’s brand concept of “quality” and “innovation”, the world’s first fully automatic, all-purpose, serving up to 4-5 people swallow maker, can create a time-saving and energy-saving cooking experience for all users.

About Syinix

Syinix is a mid to high-end home appliance brand under Transsion Holdings, which also holds other well-known African brands including Tecno, Infinix and Itel. Syinix has been deeply engaged in the African market for years, and is committed to creating products that meet the African local needs and high-quality products to better serve African users. In the future, it will launch more innovative products like Swallow Maker, so stay tuned with them.

More information on Syinix Swallow Maker can be found on: https://gh.syinix.com/ products/syinix-swallow-maker- worlds-first-one.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1871696/Syinix_Swallow_ Maker_Reddot_Winner_2022.jpg