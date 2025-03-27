No Sufficient Evidence in Redline Matter, Judge Finds



Windhoek: Minister of Finance Social Grants Management, Ericah Shafudah, has called on taxpayers with outstanding debts to settle their obligations without incurring penalties and interest through the tax amnesty programme. She made the call during the tabling of the national budget for the 2025/26 financial year on Thursday in Parliament, which is anchored on the theme; ‘Beyond 35: For a Prosperous Future’.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the tax amnesty programme, through which interest and penalties owed to the State will be fully written off if outstanding capital is fully settled, will remain in effect until 31 October 2026. Shafudah urged all concerned taxpayers to engage with the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) and make the necessary arrangements to participate in the amnesty programme before the expiry date.

‘This initiative presents a valuable chance for individuals and businesses to regularise their tax affairs and alleviate the burden of accumulated interest and penalties,’ she said.