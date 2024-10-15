Teenager arrested for alleged possession of cannabis worth N.dollars 16 700

The Namibian Police Force ( NamPol ) in the Oshikoto Region has arrested an 18 – year – old Namibian man for allegedly being found in possession of cannabis with a street value of N . dollars 16 700 . According to NamPol ‘ s Acting Regional Commander , Deputy Commissioner Wynand Neels on Tuesday , the incident happened on Monday at around 18h20 at Omashaka location in Tsumeb . It is further alleged that the suspect is a learner at a local schools and a case of dealing in cannabis and possession of cannabis was opened against him . ” It is alleged that during body search , the suspect was found in possession of cannabis in his backpack ,” reported Neels . He added that a half parcel of cannabis with a weight of 334 grams at the the value of N . dollars 16 700 was found in his backpack . The suspect has been arrested and will appear in Tsumeb Magistrate ‘ s Court on Wednesday . Police investigations into the matter continue

Source: The Namibia Press Agency