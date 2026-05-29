As the global medical device industry confronts a structural dependency on finite power sources, researchers at the Neutrino® Energy Group are advancing a continuous ambient energy conversion framework with direct implications for cardiac pacemakers, hearing aids, and implantable devices worldwide.

Millions of people depend on tiny electronic devices inside their bodies. Every one of those devices runs on a battery that will eventually fail. Neutrinovoltaic research now suggests that the power source need not deplete at all, because it would draw not from a finite chemical reservoir, but from the continuous particle flux that permeates all matter, at all times.

Somewhere in the world right now, a patient is being prepped for an operation that has nothing to do with illness. Their heart is fine. Their pacemaker is not. The lithium-iodide cell that has kept it firing for the past seven years is approaching depletion, and so a surgeon must open the chest, extract the pulse generator, replace it, and send the patient home to start the cycle again.

More than one million pacemakers are implanted worldwide each year, and virtually every one will require at least one battery replacement surgery over the patient's lifetime. Each procedure carries risks of infection, lead displacement, and anaesthetic complications. The same dependency plays out in miniature, millions of times daily, in the hearing aid. An estimated 430 million people globally suffer from disabling hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization. Those who wear aids know the ritual: replacing button-cell batteries every few days, often at the worst possible moment. Both devices are marvels of 21st-century biomedical engineering still tethered to 20th-century power sources.

Energy That Walks Through You

Holger Thorsten Schubart, the mathematician and Architect of the Invisible who leads the Neutrino® Energy Group, has spent nearly two decades asking a question that most of the scientific establishment was not yet ready to hear: what if the energy required to power a device was already passing through the person wearing it? "The problem is not a lack of energy," he has said, "but the way we think about it." Nowhere is that reframing more arresting than in the context of medical implants, where the energy has literally been present inside the patient's body all along.

The Neutrino® Energy Group has spent nearly two decades developing technology that harvests a continuous spectrum of ambient, non-equilibrium energy inputs, including neutrino momentum transfer, cosmic muon flux, and electromagnetic fluctuations, converting these into stable electrical current through multilayer metamaterials of graphene and doped silicon.

The governing mathematical framework, known as the Schubart Master Formula, is expressed as:

P(t) = η · ∫V Φ_eff(r,t) · σ_eff(E) dV

The formula captures composite ambient input through an effective flux term that integrates multiple particle and field contributions into a single measurable framework. The system does not rely on any single energy source, but on continuous coupling to a multi-channel, non-equilibrium environment. The physical foundations underpinning each variable in the formula are anchored to peer-reviewed measurements from institutions including the COHERENT collaboration at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, the JUNO experiment, and the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, as well as the Nobel Prize-winning confirmation of neutrino mass by Takaaki Kajita and Arthur B. McDonald in 2015.

The underlying physics is scale-agnostic. The same graphene-based nanostructures that form the basis of larger generation units can, in principle, be adapted to the dimensions of a medical implant without any change to the fundamental conversion mechanism. Critically, not a single one of the ambient flux sources that neutrinovoltaic systems interact with is blocked by biological tissue. Neutrinos pass through the human body by the tens of billions per second. Cosmic muons penetrate skin, muscle, and bone. Electromagnetic fluctuations and thermal gradients permeate every living cell. A neutrinovoltaic module inside a pacemaker housing would be continuously coupled to harvestable ambient flux at every moment of its existence, drawing from the full, uninterrupted spectrum of non-visible radiation that surrounds and penetrates all matter, at all times.

A Pacemaker That Could Outlast Its Battery

Research into neutrinovoltaic miniaturisation suggests that a cardiac pacemaker incorporating such a module would not draw down a finite chemical reservoir in the way current lithium-iodide cells do. Instead, it would in principle harvest electricity continuously from the multi-channel ambient flux permeating the patient's chest, around the clock, in every environment, at every altitude. With no moving parts and no cyclic chemical degradation, researchers propose that operational life under this model could extend significantly beyond current battery replacement cycles.

The safety case extends further. Lithium batteries carry inherent constraints around temperature sensitivity and, in rare cases, electrolyte management concerns. A solid-state neutrinovoltaic module contains no liquid electrolyte and no components subject to cyclic chemical degradation. For patients in remote regions where access to a cardiac surgeon may require travelling hundreds of kilometres, this distinction is not incremental. It represents the potential difference between a technology that demands infrastructure and one that operates independently of it.

The Hearing Aid That Could Forget About Batteries

Research directions within the neutrinovoltaic framework suggest that a hearing aid incorporating a miniaturised ambient conversion module could harvest continuous flux, converting the faint mechanical excitations induced in its graphene nanolayers into the microwatts required for amplification and signal processing. For elderly users with reduced manual dexterity, replacing a component smaller than a fingernail is a genuine ordeal. For users in developing nations, recurring battery costs push many to abandon their devices altogether, a dynamic documented in accessibility research across sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. A self-sustaining hearing aid architecture would lower the long-term cost of hearing restoration and remove one of the most persistent barriers to consistent device use.

From Abstract Physics to Human Dignity

The Neutrino® Energy Group's research programme, grounded in the 2015 Nobel Prize confirmation of neutrino mass, the 2017 COHERENT detection of coherent elastic neutrino-nucleus scattering, and precision measurements from more than twenty global research laboratories, is not theoretical physics for its own sake. Its most profound potential applications may be measured not in kilowatts but in surgeries avoided, in independence preserved, and in the quiet dignity of a device that works without asking anything of the person who depends on it.

Schubart captures the stakes of this research direction in a single sentence: "The deepest promise of the Master Formula isn't merely that it can power a building; it's that it can power a heartbeat."

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Website: https://neutrino-energy.com/

SOURCE: Neutrino Energy Group