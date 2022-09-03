The Young Warriors technical team led by James Britz has announced a 40-member provisional squad for the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Under-20 Challenge Cup in Eswatini.

The 2022 Cosafa U-20 Challenge Cup will take place from 06 to 16 October 2022.

The players were selected at the 20th edition of The Namibian Newspaper Cup, which took place in Oshakati in August.

A media release availed to Nampa by the Namibia Football Association (NFA) quoted Britz as saying they selected players whom they believed will represent the country with pride and honour.

He said they have carefully and deliberately selected players who want to play for Namibia and compete at high levels of international football.

Britz is assisted by Jeremy Zimmer and goal-keeper coach Efraim Tjihonge, while Denver Murorua is the biokineticist, Ivan Pieters is the team manager, Melita Mathe the medic and Ronnie Hoxobeb, the kit manage

Source: The Namibian Press Agency