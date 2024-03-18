Three busted for alleged possession of protected plant species

  • March 19, 2024
RUNDU: Three men were arrested at the Namasira check point in the Kavango West Region on Friday for the alleged possession of seven bags of Gouty Vine plants without the necessary permits. The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in its weekend crime report said the men were allegedly found with 429 kilogrammes of the Cyphostemma bainesii plant, valued at N.dollars 79 288, in their possession. 'They failed to produce a permit authorising them to harvest the plant and are expected to appear in the Kahenge Magistrate's Court on Monday,' it read. In an unrelated incident, a 27-year-old man was also arrested on Friday for reportedly stealing two donkeys valued at N.dollars 3 000 at Nkurenkuru. It is alleged that the suspect found the two donkeys grazing behind a shopping complex and allegedly took the donkeys without the owner's permission. He was also expected to appear in the Kahenge Magistrate's Court on Monday. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

