Three die in car crash



Two vehicles collided head – on at Nambi village in the Kavango West Region on Saturday , causing the death of three occupants . The Namibian Police Force are investigating a case of culpable homicide into the incident , which according to Chief Inspector Raimbert Muronga , happened around 02h36 on the B10 Road . ‘ The two vehicles that collided are a Chevrolet pickup driven by a licensed driver and a Toyota pickup driven by an unlicensed driver .’ Muronga said it is alleged that the Chevrolet was driving from the eastern to western direction and the Toyota in the opposite direction when it collided . Both drivers from the two vehicles and one passenger died in the incident . The deceased were identified as Ellion Kambinda , age unknown , Nekongo Roberth Nekongo , 34 , and Sindombe Pius , age unknown , and their families have been informed . Four passengers were rushed to Nankudu District Hospital for medical attention . The deceased remains were transported to Nkurenkuru police mortuary for autopsies while t

he investigation continues .

Source: The Namibia Press Agency