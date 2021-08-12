Three Oniipa councillors granted bail

The three Swapo Party councillors of the Oniipa Town Council charged with corruption were on Wednesday each granted bail of N.dollars 5 000 by the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court.

The trio were granted bail by magistrate Makapa Castro Simasiku, following an official bail application. Their cases are postponed to 09 September 2021 for them to get legal representation.

Mayor David Kambonde, Deputy Mayor Hileni Idhogela and former management committee chairperson Thomas Matsi were arrested on Monday following investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission on alleged corrupt practises related to recruitment activities in the council.

It is alleged that in 2018 the trio, who were members of the management committee at the time, made a decision to favour the second highest scoring candidate over the first for a position at the council. The decision was allegedly contrary to recommendations by the interview panel.

The three councillors face two charges of corruption for allegedly using their office or positions for gratification and corruptly giving false documents to an agent. They also face a third alternative charge of corruptly using a false document by an agent.

During their first appearance, Matsi told the court he objects to being remanded in custody, as he has issues with his leg and would constantly need a doctor.

His co-accused Idhogela objected to being kept in custody as well, saying she is a teacher by profession and since school just opened, she needed to attend to her learners, in addition to being given an opportunity to see a lawyer.

Kambonde too wanted to be released from custody, saying he is employed to work with orphans and takes care of seven children and thus will have no time to interfere with State witnesses or police investigations.

He added that he also has an illness following a recent operation.

Prosecutor Wisdom Ndakondja is representing the State in the case, while the trio has opted to acquire private legal representation.

Source: Namibia press Agency