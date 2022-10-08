Three-thousand tonnes of chicken consumed in Namibia monthly

Approximately 3 000 tonnes of chicken is consumed in Namibia every month, Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein has said.

Schlettwein quoted the figures obtained from the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade while responding to questions by Popular Democratic Movement Member of Parliament McHenry Venaani in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Venaani wanted to know what Namibia’s total chicken and vegetable consumption is monthly and per year.

With regards to poultry, Schlettwein said out of the 3 000 tonnes consumed per month, the local industry supplies about 1 800 tonnes. The remaining 1 200 tonnes has to be covered by imports.

“Further quantitative work to determine and monitor the current local poultry production capacity to enforce the quantitative restrictions remain important undertakings for the future,” the minister explained.

On the consumption of vegetables, he said for the last five years on average, the country’s monthly consumption of horticulture products amounts to approximately 7 961 metric tonnes per month, which translates to roughly 95 500 metric tonnes annually.

Of this amount, 36 326 metric tonnes are locally produced and the remainder, imported.

The minister said although Namibia is a net importer of horticultural products, on average the country exported 52 021 metric tonnes from 2017 to 2021.

Meanwhile, Venaani wanted to know what the ministry intends to do to ensure that these products are mass produced locally and help local farmers sell their fresh produce.

To this Schlettwein responded that the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board has invited investors, through an open bidding process, to lease some of the green scheme projects under the build, operate and transfer model.

