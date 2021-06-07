TIKA and NYC host horticulture farming training

The Turkish International Cooperation Agency (TIKA) and the National Youth Council (NYC) have commenced a four-day training on horticulture farming for about 28 young people from all 14 regions of the country.

The training will cover areas such as practices of vegetable production, soil fertility management, greenhouse technology and irrigation as well as farm economics to be conducted by professors from the University of Namibia (Unam).

Unam will also assist NYC in its horticulture projects launched last year in all 14 regions, as the participants are beneficiaries of these projects.

Speaking at the inauguration of the training held here Monday, Tika’s Country Coordinator, Aydin Apaydin said, Tika is aiding communities through supporting the youth to expand their knowledge and experience in horticulture.

He said agriculture is one of the main contributors to Namibia’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and has enormous potential of improving the social welfare of the local communities through the rising agricultural surplus caused by increasing agricultural production in the country.

He went on to say, the country’s socio-economy can be improved through sustainable projects which will promote equitable growth for the Namibian society.

“With the main objective on horticulture farming, our trainees will be able to grow healthy vegetables for the market which will promote job creation for the locals, increase food security at both household and national level, thus contributing to the sustainable economic growth of their respective regions and the country’s GDP,” said Apaydin.

On his part, NYC Vice-Executive Chairperson, Joseph Petrus said agriculture remains the backdrop of sustainability adding that for young people to be at the core of this backdrop is important for the youth council.

He said what is happening with the horticulture projects across the country speaks to the Sustainable Development Goals, namely, no poverty, zero hunger as well as good health and wellbeing.

Petrus further encouraged the trainees to ensure that the horticulture projects in their respective regions do not fail saying failing will mean failing themselves as well as other youth in their regions and the country’s fight against poverty.

Source: Namibia Press Agency