‘Today is a special day for Angolan sport’, minister Rui Falcão



The minister of Youth and Sports, Rui Falcão, said that it is a source of pride for Angola the early qualification of the National Team for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) in football, to take place in the Kingdom of Morocco.

In a press release, which ANGOP had access to, on Tuesday, after the national team victory against Niger, in Morocco (home loaned to Niger) 1-0, the minister highlighted not only the classification itself, but also the fact that is the first time that the Angolan squad have such feat, that is early qualification.

‘Angola ensures its presence in the African Championship with two games still to play, a clear demonstration of strength, talent and determination from our players and technical team’, he highlighted.

Rui Falcão stated that the achievement, which fills Angolans with pride, is a reflection of the team’s effort, dedication and spirit of unity.

‘Our team proved that Angola is ready to compete at the highest level, with determination and ambition, showing the continent w

hat we can achieve together’, he reiterated.

Rui Falcão closes his statement with words of gratitude to the athletes and coaching staff for their tireless work, taking into account that the objective now, is to finish the campaign undefeated.

However, with the victory, Angola have 12 points at the top of Group F and they would be qualified even in the position of second team, as each group qualifies two teams for next year’s competition of African nations.

With the defeat, Niger remain in last place with one point, while Sudan, who beat Ghana, 2-0, remain in second, with seven points.

Angola will play Ghana on November 11th, in Luanda, and then face Sudan on the 15th, in the opponent’s field, to complete this stage.

Source: Angola Press News Agency