  • February 11, 2024
Hot News :

Geingob groomed youth ready to take over: Nekongo

Our hearts are saddened as well: Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa arrives in Namibia

Otjozondjupa Regional Council opens book of condolences for late Geingob

Toddler drowns in pond at Onesi

Namibia International Energy Conference taking place in April

Toddler drowns in pond at Onesi

Share This Article:

OSHAKATI: A four-year-old boy allegedly drowned in a pond while fetching water with his siblings at Olwaadhiya village in the Omusati Region's Onesi Constituency on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Shilikuwo Kamati. The Namibian Police Force's Omusati Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, said the incident occurred around 19h00 when the boy's mother allegedly instructed the boy and his siblings, aged two and five, to fetch water from a pond near the house while she was busy working in the mahangu field. 'When the children returned without the deceased, the mother went back to the pond. She found him floating in the water and retrieved the body,' he said. The deceased's body is being kept at the Onesi Health Centre and will be further transported to the Okahao Police mortuary for an autopsy to be conducted. Police investigations into the matter continue. Source: Namibia Press Agency

Cetegories

Industry
Study
Internal Affairs
Health
Sports
General
Recent News

Welcome to Namibia News Digest, your reliable source of news and information in Namibia. We are dedicated to delivering timely and accurate news coverage across a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, society, culture, sports, and more.

Read more

Categories

Links

Press Releases

copyright © 2024 Namibia News Digest all rights reserved.