Tough draw for Gladiators

The Brave Gladiators received a tough draw at the 2021 Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Cup draw held in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday.

The tournament, scheduled to take place in Nelson Mandela Bay from 15 to 26 September, will see Namibia taking on Zambia, Eswatini and guest nation Uganda.

Group A comprises hosts and defending champions South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique.

In Group B, last season’s runners-up Botswana, 2011 winners Zimbabwe, and guest nations Tanzania and South Sudan will fight it out for the top spot.

The top team in each pool, as well as the best-placed runner-up, will advance to the semi-finals.

Source: Namibia press Agency