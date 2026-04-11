Tractors Deployed to Zambezi to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers: Muyunda

Zambezi: The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has taken decisive action by deploying ten tractors to areas in the Zambezi region that have been severely affected by floods. These tractors are being used to assist farmers in transporting harvested crops from submerged fields to safer, higher ground.

According to Namibia Press Agency, the affected areas include Masokotwani, Zilitene, Machita, Lusu, Mbilajwe, Miyako, Linyanti, and Sangwali, where rising floodwaters have severely disrupted agricultural activities. The ministry's deputy director for public relations, Romeo Muyunda, stated in a media release that as of Saturday, 14 farmers-comprising six men and eight women-have benefited from the initiative. These efforts have led to the successful relocation of 57.5 tonnes of crops to secure areas.

Muyunda indicated that the operation would continue until 17 April 2026, at which point it will be reviewed to determine subsequent actions. Beyond crop recovery, the ministry is also evaluating options to support livestock grazing areas impacted by the floods. Two 10,000-litre water tanks have already been dispatched to relocation centres for flood victims, with additional resources expected soon.

Plans are underway to provide mobile sanitation facilities at these centres, aiming to improve living conditions for those displaced. Muyunda emphasized the ministry's recognition of the significant efforts and investments made by farmers, many of whom rely on subsistence agriculture for their livelihoods. The ministry remains committed to supporting the affected communities as they navigate the challenges posed by ongoing flooding in the region.