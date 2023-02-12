Traditional leaders should refrain from approaching courts: Chief /Gaseb

Chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders, Chief Immanuel /Gaseb has urged traditional leaders to refrain from approaching the courts whenever there is a disagreement among themselves.

The courts, he said, are under tremendous pressure as they deal with a wide range of high-profile criminal cases, civil and maintenance cases, as well as domestic violence cases, amongst others.

Chief //Gaseb of the !Oe-#Gan Traditional Authority was elected as the new chairperson of the Council of Traditional Leaders last year, replacing the Ondonga Traditional Authority leader, Immanuel Kauluma Elifas who died in March 2019.

/Gaseb in a recent interview told Nampa infighting among traditional leaders has become the norm, causing animosity among the communities.

“Instead of enhancing moral values and culture among our people, we are busy fighting each other, and these conflicts are mostly about succession to the chieftainship. We have our customary laws, let's sit and discuss in our traditional courts before heading to the supreme court,” the chief advised.

NAMPA

2 (HARARE, 12 FEB, XINHUA) - Zimbabwe's economic activity remains robust, as evidenced by strong foreign currency receipts, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

Writing in his weekly column today in the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper on his reflections on the Reserve Bank's 2023 Monetary Policy Statement, Mnangagwa said the country's balance of payment position remains in a surplus position, driven by robust export performance and remittances.

'Our foreign currency receipts of more than 11.6 billion U.S. dollars serviced our external payments of about 8.6 billion U.S. dollars, thus leaving us with a healthy surplus of 305 million U.S. dollars,' said Mnangagwa.

'Amidst all this good news, there are issues and concerns that we must continue to keep an eye on, and even address as an economy. First, the more than 300 million U.S. dollar positive balance between our foreign exchange receipts and our external payment commitments must continue to be monitored so they do not upset the applecart.'

He said the exchange rate has largely stabilized, putting aside temporary instability triggered by payments to farmers late last year.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency