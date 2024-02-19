Tree planting ceremony held in honour of late President Geingob

SWAKOPMUND: The Office of the Erongo Governor on Monday held a tree planting ceremony at Swakopmund in honour of the enduring legacy of the late President Hage Geingob. The ceremony, according to Governor Neville Andre Itope, is a symbolic gesture and a reminder to current and future generations of the commitment to peace, stability and tranquillity in the Erongo Region. 'This tree planting ceremony is also a testimony to President Geingob's visionary leadership, which among others, has culminated into an economic boom and development progress in all shapes and forms,' Itope noted. The trees, which consist of palm trees and small succulents, symbolise the late president's versatile life. Itope added that as the trees grow, they will represent growth and transformation, renewal and life, a portrayal of how the late Head of State advocated for improved cycle of life through his vigour and determination. 'Trees provide oxygen, clean the air, conserve energy and provide habitat for wildlife. This is what the late president advocated for in his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conferences (COP). Overall, it represents his legacy and lasting impact of what he lived for,' the governor stated. The tree planting ceremony is one of a series of activities planned for the region in remembering the late President Geingob's life and legacy. A public lecture dedicated has also been lined up for Monday at Walvis Bay, while the region's main memorial service is scheduled for Thursday. Source: The Namibia Press Agency