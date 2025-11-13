Truecaller Unveils ROI of Trust – its First, Complete Measurement Suite to Track Attention, Trust, Confidence and Advertising Impact at Scale

NAIROBI, KENYA – NewsVoir – 13 November 2025 – Truecaller, the global communications leader in caller identification and spam blocking with 450 million active users worldwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Advertising Effectiveness Measurement Suite aptly named – ROI of Trust. The new solution helps brands evaluate and quantify advertising impact across attention, trust, and confidence.

ROI of Trust: Bridging the Measurement Gap

Truecaller’s measurement framework evaluates what truly drives outcomes – whether brand messages capture attention, inspire trust, and translate belief into confidence to act. Built on the Truecaller Trust and Confidence Framework, the suite introduces a new way to make trust measurable..

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region remains a high-growth market for Truecaller, driven by its expanding digital ecosystem and mobile-first users. With rising adoption of Truecaller and growing demand for our solutions, MEA offers strong potential for both brand engagement and trusted communication. We remain committed to deepening our presence and partnerships across the region in the times ahead.

Hemant Arora, Vice President, Global Head Ads Business at Truecaller, said “With high daily engagement,, Truecaller has grown into a platform where user attention is both meaningful and actionable. We’re committed to helping advertisers tap into this attention more effectively by offering verified, privacy-safe tools to measure impact in a smarter and more collaborative way”.

“Every impression on Truecaller carries a halo of trust,” said Archana Roche, Global Head of Measurement at Truecaller. “Through our Trust and Confidence Framework, we can now quantify how ads in this trusted environment build credibility and inspire belief. When people see brands within this halo, they instinctively perceive them as more reliable and worth engaging with”.

Five Pillars of the Truecaller Measurement Suite

The Truecaller Measurement Suite-designed and validated through in-house experimentation and independent research partnerships – comprises five integrated solutions:

Truecaller Trust & Confidence Indices – A proprietary measurement framework that quantifies three critical dimensions of brand impact: Attention, Trust & Confidence to Act. Brand Lift Studies– In partnership with Kantar and VTION, these studies measure full-funnel brand outcomes such as awareness, recall, favorability, and purchase intent on Truecaller. Early trials with category-leading brands have indicated positive movement across attention, trust, and Truecaller’s proprietary Trust and Confidence Uplift metric. Incremental Reach Analysis – Through partnerships with VTION and privacy-safe data clean rooms, Truecaller maps unduplicated audiences beyond major social platforms, achieving 28-35% incremental reach on average. Multivariate Testing – Powered by RainMan Consulting, This framework runs controlled tests to isolate the impact of different variables, helping advertisers identify the most effective combinations for achieving the best-performing campaign outcomes with precision. Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) – Powered by RainMan Consulting, this framework leverages elasticity models and “what-if” simulations to estimate Truecaller’s incremental contribution to marketing ROI, enabling brands to optimize media investment allocation across channels.

Privacy-Safe, Partner-Certified Measurement

All measurement solutions operate within privacy-safe environments, utilizing independent validation and passive behavioral observation rather than declared user data. The Measurement team works closely with independent research partners to ensure methodological rigor, transparency, and advertiser confidence.

Truecaller Measurement Playbook: ads-media.truecaller.com/c0043cd0-de43-482d-a637-5e9bc63d5c24

For more information visit https://advertisers.truecaller.com