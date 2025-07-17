Copa Sudamericana Playoff Round Results: Bolivar, Once Caldas, and Alianza Lima Secure Victories



Swakopmund: Effective communication hinges on transparency, accountability, and responsiveness, while modern press statements require clarity and multi-platform delivery. This was the key message shared by two communication experts, Frederico Links and Wonder Guchu, during separate presentations on the sidelines of the Effective Communicators Conference currently underway in Swakopmund.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Links, a public communication strategist, presented on ‘Building Trust and Credibility in Public Communications.’ He emphasised what he described as the ‘trust equation’, which results from transparency and accountability, highlighting the role of responsiveness within all three elements. ‘Transparency means being open and responsive; accountability means taking responsibility when issues arise, and trust is built when people know they can rely on you to respond appropriately and positively,’ Links said. He explained that trust in public communication mirrors personal relationships, where credibility stems from consistently meeting information needs and engaging citizens meaningfully.





In a separate session, Guchu, a seasoned media and public relations consultant, spoke on ‘Press Statement Writing Skills.’ He said modern press releases must go beyond written statements to include audio and video formats, in order to meet the needs of media houses operating across print, radio, and digital platforms. ‘Press releases are no longer just written. You can send audio, video, or all three formats at once. Today’s technology makes it easier to communicate effectively and engage with audiences directly through feedback on social media,’ Guchu explained.





He also addressed the use of artificial intelligence in communications, cautioning that while it can enhance efficiency, communicators must ensure messaging remains clear, concise, and courteous. Guchu further reminded delegates about the seven Cs of communication – clear, concise, concrete, correct, coherent, complete, courteous – noting that courtesy includes acknowledging when information is incomplete and committing to follow up.





Organised by the Namibia Press Agency (Nampa) in conjunction with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, the three-day Effective Communicators Conference brings together government and private sector communicators to strengthen public engagement strategies. The event focuses on improving transparency, messaging, and audience reach in an era of rapid digital transformation. The conference continues with additional sessions on audience engagement, crisis communication, and the ethical use of emerging technologies in public messaging.

