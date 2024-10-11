Tsumeb business community pledges over N.dollars 600 000 for Tsumeb Copper Festival



The Tsumeb business community has pledged a total of N . dollars 670 000 for the 19th edition of the Tsumeb Copper Festival . The pledges were made during the official launch of the Tsumeb Copper Festival hosted by the Tsumeb Municipality on Friday . The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Industrialisation and Trade , Verna Sinimbo , who said the Tsumeb Copper Festival serves as a platform to showcase not just traditional crafts , but also the innovative spirit that characterises the diversity of the Namibian nation . ‘ We must encourage and invest in our creative minds such as our artists , designers and entrepreneurs as we can unlock new possibilities for economic growth and sustainable development ,’ Sinimbo said . The Chief Executive Officer ( CEO ) of Sinomine Tsumeb Smelter , Logan Lou , indicated that they embrace craftsmanship , creativity and diversity at Sinomine . Lou added that they cannot achieve all of this if they do not promote diversity . By promoting an inclusive workplace with divers

e cultures that value different perspectives , they believe they can drive better business outcomes , he said . ‘ I hope all exhibitors will use the opportunity to showcase their craftsmanship , creativity and excellence while meeting business objectives ,’ he said . Sinomine pledged an amount of N . dollars 200 000 , of which N . dollars 120 000 is from its Sustainability Committee and N . dollars 80 000 from its Community Trust . The Tsumeb Copper Festival is scheduled to take place from 30 October to 02 November 2024 with a theme of celebrating craftsmanship , creativity and excellence in a diverse Namibia .

Source: The Namibia News Agency