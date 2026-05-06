Tsumeb Municipality Cracks Down on Illegal Land Occupation in Kuvukiland

Tsumeb: The Municipality of Tsumeb has issued a stern warning against ongoing illegal land occupation attempts in the Kuvukiland informal settlement area. The activities, which are spreading towards the main entrance road into Tsumeb from the Grootfontein and Otavi direction, have been declared unlawful and unauthorised by the municipal council.

According to Namibia Press Agency, in a public notice released on Tuesday, municipality spokesperson Stella Imalwa said the affected land remains unserviced and has not been approved for residential settlement. Despite this, individuals have been attempting to occupy plots, prompting swift intervention by authorities.

Enforcement operations are currently underway, and officials have made it clear that all involved parties must immediately cease their activities and vacate the unlawfully occupied sites. In collaboration with the Namibian Police, the municipality has launched operations to stop the illegal land occupations.

"All individuals involved are instructed to cease immediately and vacate any unlawfully occupied land. Furthermore, residents are strongly urged to refrain from participating in or supporting these illegal activities and to use only official municipal channels for land applications. Further violations will result in legal enforcement action without further notice," the municipality said.

Imalwa reminded the community that land applications must only be pursued through official municipal channels to ensure proper planning, servicing, and legal allocation. She said that any further violations will attract immediate legal enforcement action without additional notice.

"This firm stance aims to maintain order, protect urban planning integrity, and prevent the proliferation of unplanned settlements that strain municipal resources and infrastructure."

The municipality further encouraged community members to report any suspicious land-related activities.