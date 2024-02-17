Twenty COVID-19 confirmed cases reported at Rehoboth

WINDHOEK: The Ministry of Health and Social Services, has announced 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Rehoboth in the Hardap Region, with the majority of the cases stemming from Dr. Lemmer High School and one from St. Joseph's Primary School. In an interview with Nampa on Friday, Acting Director for Health in the region, Benville Platt, said as a result of the confirmed cases, which mark an unusual spike, preventative measures have been implemented to slow the spread of the virus. Platt stated that the cases are primarily centred at Dr. Lemmer High School, with 20 confirmed cases since 08 February, 11 of which have recovered and nine of which remain active. 'Continuous promotion and implementation of COVID-19 safety measures is critical in schools. Contact tracing and active case search are used to discover both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. Remaining vigilant, working together and adhering to public health recommendations are critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19 within the school community,' he stated. He stated that collaboration among health officials, schools and parents is critical for efficient monitoring and control of the problem. 'My office has recommended that the inter-school sports activities planned for Rehoboth for the week of 19 to 23 February be postponed, and that COVID-19 protocols be enforced in accordance with circular No.50 of 2022,' he stated, calling for the support and understanding of all stakeholders. Source: The Namibia Press Agency