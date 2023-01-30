Two die in apparent murder-suicide at Okarupoko village

Two men died in an apparent murder-suicide at Okarupoko village in the Omaheke Region Saturday night, the Namibian Police Force has reported.

The police in a crime report on Sunday said the deceased have been identified as Thomas Hoxobeb and Seun Kamatjipose, whose ages are unknown.

The two men had an argument which allegedly led to Hoxobeb stabbing Kamatjipose in the mouth and chest.

Kamatjipose reportedly tried to flee but Hoxobeb caught up with him and stabbed him five times. He died instantly.

Hoxobeb then stabbed himself in the chest once and also died on the spot.

Both their next of kin were informed and their bodies were taken to the Gobabis State Hospital mortuary.

In an unrelated incident, a 28-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of three parcels of cannabis during a police search at Nankudu village in the Kavango West Region on Saturday.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Kahenge Periodic Court Monday.

Meanwhile at Omunyekadi village in the Ohangwena Region, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman on Friday.

It is alleged that the suspect dragged the woman into an unfinished building and had sexual intercourse with her, without her consent.

A passerby came to the woman’s aid.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency