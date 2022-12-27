Two die in shack fire at Okahandja Park

Two people died in a fire on Monday morning at Windhoek’s Okahandja Park informal settlement, after the shack they were sleeping in was apparently set ablaze by a 30-year-old woman.

According to the Namibian Police Force (NamPol)’s daily crime report seen by Nampa on Monday, the deceased, an adult Namibian male aged 40-years-old, identified as Leonard Aupindi Kadubili and a 28-year-old Namibian female, identified as Anastasia Ihemba, were sleeping when their room caught fire and their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

The suspect in the case is a 30-year-old female who had allegedly threatened to burn the shack down earlier because of relationship problems with Kadubili.

She has been arrested for arson and murder and is expected in court over the course of the week.

The deceased’s next of kin have been informed of their deaths and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, NamPol also reported two motor vehicle accidents, where a male driver, identified as Johanny Victor Nariseb and his unidentified passenger, died on the Khomas Hochland private road in the Khomas region.

It is alleged that Nariseb lost control of the vehicle at a sharp curve where it overturned.

The bodies of the two were transported to the Windhoek Police Mortuary for a post-mortem.

In a similar but unrelated incident, a motor vehicle accident on the road between Orumana and Ombombo in the Opuwo Rural Constituency of the Kunene Region resulted in the death of two Namibian males aged 42 and 29, while six other people aged between 35 and 37 were left injured.

Two pick-up trucks, one carrying three passengers and the other five passengers, collided head-on, resulting in the death of two men on the spot.

The drivers of both vehicles allegedly fled the scene before police arrived.

The six injured passengers were rushed to Opuwo State Hospital, from which one was transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital for medical attention.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency