Two earthquakes recorded South of Sossusvlei

Deputy Director in the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Gloria Simubali, on Monday confirmed that two earthquakes were recorded in the early hours of Saturday.

Simubali in a media statement said the two earthquakes were recorded approximately 43 kilometres South of Sossusvlei.

She said the events were recorded by all ten local seismic stations of the Namibian Seismology Network which is Windhoek, Kamanjab, Opuwo, Karibib and the regional seismic stations from the South Africa Seismic Network.

Other stations are, Aus, Katima Mulilo, Rundu, Ariamsvlei, Tsumeb and Gobabis.

'The earthquakes recorded were shallow at a depth of less than 15 kilometres,' she said.

As precautionary measures she said if members of the public find themselves indoors they should try going outside safely when possible otherwise it would be best to find refuge under the table.

In the event members of the public find themselves outdoors they should find a clear spot well clear of buildings, trees and powerlines.

She further cautioned to stay away from windows and to watch out for falling objects.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency