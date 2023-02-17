Two police officers nabbed for corruption, extortion and bribery

Two members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) were on Wednesday arrested on charges of corruption, extortion and bribery in Windhoek.

According to a crime report issued here on Friday by NamPol, the two male police officers allegedly set up a mini roadblock along the B1 road at Brakwater.

It is alleged that the officers stopped a vehicle driven by a man, and confiscated contraband items including Yes cigarettes and whiskey, which they then loaded into a police vehicle before driving off.

“The suspected police officers demanded money from the victim not to be arrested and also for his stuff to be returned from the police station. It is further alleged that the victim made a payment to the two officers in the amount of N.dollars 10 000, via online banking to the cellphone numbers provided to him,” said the report.

The value of the confiscated items is estimated to be N.dollars 250 000.

The two police officers were arrested and are being detained at the Seeis Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibia Press Agency