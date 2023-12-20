Uis boy dies after falling ill while herding livestock

  • December 22, 2023
WINDHOEK: A 10-year-old boy from Uis died on Monday shortly after he fell sick while herding goats and sheep. The incident, according to Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Inspector Raimbert Muronga, was reported to the police on Tuesday. Muronga said 10-year-old Rujeni Gowaseb, his older brother and one of their cousins were tending to the livestock in the field at Goro-Aus when he started vomiting. Gowaseb reportedly started getting weaker and later could not walk on his own. 'He was carried home by his brother. Their uncle arranged transport to the clinic at Uis, where the boy passed on while being attended to by a nurse. The deceased's body was transported to the Walvis Bay Police Mortuary for a postmortem to be conducted to determine the cause of death. Gowaseb's next of kin are informed,' Muronga said. An inquest has been registered. Source: The Namibia Press Agency

