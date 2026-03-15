UNAM FC Returns to Winning Form with Victory Over KK Palace

Windhoek: The University of Namibia Football Club (UNAM FC) produced an impressive performance on Saturday to defeat KK Palace 2-1 and get back to winning ways during round 25 of the Namibia Premier Football League. UNAM began their campaign strongly this season, remaining unbeaten in their first 13 matches. However, the Clever Boys, as the university side is affectionately known by supporters, endured a difficult spell thereafter, losing five matches and drawing seven, which saw them slip down the league standings.

According to Namibia Press Agency, Saturday's clash at the UNAM Stadium started at a high tempo, with KK Palace dominating the opening stages. The visitors eventually broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Elias Hambongo capitalised on a rebound. UNAM goalkeeper Erastus Mulundu had initially saved a powerful strike from Vickson Shivute, but the loose ball fell kindly to Hambongo, who was left unmarked and calmly slotted home the opener.

UNAM responded swiftly and found the equaliser just nine minutes later. Paulus Amutenya levelled the score in the 34th minute after KK Palace goalkeeper Landro Mundingi failed to fully deal with a dangerous cross. The ball rebounded off the crossbar before falling perfectly to Amutenya, who made no mistake from close range.

The second half produced several dramatic moments, with Mundingi making three crucial one-on-one saves to keep his side in the contest. However, UNAM's persistence paid off when captain Amutenya produced a moment of quality, linking up brilliantly with Ronald Kauvi. Kauvi finished clinically into the bottom corner to give the Clever Boys the lead and ultimately secure the decisive goal.

KK Palace pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Mulundu produced a superb save in stoppage time to deny a powerful long-range effort from Leo Iitembu. The UNAM goalkeeper reacted quickly to stop the rebound, ensuring his side held on for the victory. The result lifts UNAM to seventh place in the standings on 34 points, level with Bucks Buccaneers, who occupy eighth position. KK Palace remain fourth on 38 points.

Meanwhile, another match played at the UNAM Stadium saw a top-of-the-table clash between FC Ongos and Eeshoke Chula Chula end in a goalless draw. Despite the stalemate, Chula Chula reclaimed top spot on the league table with 48 points. Ongos remain third with 44 points, while African Stars sit second on 47 points after being held to a draw by Bucks Buccaneers on Friday.

Elsewhere in the country, Julinho Athletic maintained their winning momentum with a 2-1 victory over Young African at the Rundu Sports Complex. The win keeps Julinho in ninth place on 33 points, while Young African remains 13th with 26 points. In a relegation battle, Rundu Chiefs and Tigers shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw. The result leaves the two sides in 14th and 15th place respectively, with 24 and 21 points.

In Walvis Bay, Blue Waters delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Life Fighters 5-0. The victory lifts Blue Waters to 10th place on 32 points, while Life Fighters remain rooted to the bottom of the table with 17 points. Eleven Arrows and Mighty Gunners shared the points after their goalless draw. Both sides are level on 36 points, occupying fifth and sixth place respectively.

In Okahandja, Okahandja United secured maximum points with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Khomas NamPol. The win moves Okahandja United into 11th place on 29 points, while Khomas NamPol slip to 12th with 28 points.