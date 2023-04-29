Under pressure Petro de Luanda face Sagrada Esperança to keep leadership

Sagrada Esperança versus Petro de Luanda match, on Saturday, is the main higfhlghty of the 27th round of the national first division football championship.

The leader of the championship Petro de Luanda, with 59 points, must not draw or risk losing the lead to 1º de Agosto,currently in the second position with 57 poitns.

In case of defeat, Sagrada, third with 49 points, can lose the last place on the podium that gives access to the African Cups, as they are being closely chased by Wiliete de Benguela and Interclube, with 46 points each, in fourth and fifth position respectively.

In the history of encounters between them, Petro have the advantage with 24 wins and 11 defeats in 48 matches.

Saturday's match also includes Interclube (5th, with 43) vs Sporting de Cabinda (12th, with 23).

1º de Agosto face Académica do Lobito (9th, with 31 points).

Bravos do Maquis (8th, with 32 points) face Desportivo da Huila (10th, with 26pts) Desportivo da Lunda Sul (11th, with 24 points) face Isaac de Benguela (14th, with 15 points).

The round concludes on Sunday with the following matches:

Santa Rita (6th, with 32) face AS Dragão do Uíge (15th, with 8),Williete (4th, with 43) face Sporting de Benguela (13th, with 17).

Recreativo do Libolo have the day off due to the withdrawal of Cuando Cubango FC

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)