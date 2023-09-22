UNFPA sensitises PWDs in Borno on GBV, reproductive health

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) on Thursday sensitised groups of Persons With Disability in Borno on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH)

Addressing the groups, Dr Kyaw Wai Aung, a Sexual Reproductive Health Specialist with UNFPA said the programme was organised to ensure that no one was left behind in gettting the required knowledge of SRH and the fight against GBV.

Aung who reiterated the commitment of the fund to educate vulnerable people on thier right to information on GBV and SRH, urged them to always avail themselves of services available on ensuring their health and dignity.

The participants who were also supported with non food items for the males and dignity kits for the women, were urged to continue to availed themselves to skills acquisition training opportunities provided by the fund at some of its centre in Borno to get the needed support to be self reliant.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the spokesman of the group, Malam Muazu Abubakar lauded the fund for sustaining its engagement with them.

Abubakar said his members who are vulnerable and subject to various forms of exploitation, particularly the women, have continue to gain a lot of useful information on GBV and reproductive health.

He said that some of the female members have already benefited from skills acquisition training provided by the fund. (NAN)

Source: News Agency of Nigeria