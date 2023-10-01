UNIBEN arrests admission racketeers

  • October 2, 2023
The University of Benin says some fraud syndicates have been arrested over admission racketeering.

The university announced this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, on Sunday in Benin.

According to her, members of the syndicates go as far as collecting school fees from their victims under the pretence of helping them to pay.

“Some admission fraud syndicates at the University of Benin have been uncovered.

“Members of the syndicates parade themselves as admission officers of the university and engage in admission racketeering and falsification of admission documents.

“Some even go as far as collecting school fees from their victims under the pretence of assisting them to pay to the university. Already, some arrests have been made.

“The university management reiterates that the admission process at the University of Benin is free of charge and advises members of the public to be wary of fraudsters,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria

