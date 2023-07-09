W.TEC trains 288 girls on electronics, renewable energy

The Women’s Technology Empowerment Centre (W.TEC), a non- profit organisation says it has trained 288 girls on electronics and renewable energy to thrive in the digital age.

Adeyemi Odutola, External Relations Lead, W.TEC, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday said the NGO was able to achieve this through its MakeHer Space Programme.

He noted that the programme was a transformative initiative for secondary school students in Ikorodu and Surulere areas of Lagos.

According to him, a total of 210 girls were trained in four schools at Surulere while 78 girls were trained in two schools at Ikorodu respectively.

Odutola said that the one-year programme, which had now come to a close, was designed to teach selected girls to create technology and engineering-based solutions that solve problems in their communities.

He added that it was also an opportunity to provide information about career options and expose them to women working successfully in Science,Technology Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) profession.

“The programme which was conducted in Lagos, Kwara, Bauchi, Nasarawa and Abuja, was done with the support from Google.

“In an era defined by technological advancements, it is crucial to equip young minds with the skills needed to thrive in the digital and tech age.

“MakeHER Space, played a vital role in shaping the futures of 288 bright students from various secondary schools across Lagos State.

“The programme focused on electronics and renewable energy, offering students the opportunity to learn and build essential gadgets like power banks, solar power chargers, and rechargeable lamps,” Odutola said.

He explained that throughout the school calendar year, the students who participated in the series of hands-on workshops and engaging activities that fostered their innovation and creativity, were enrolled in batches each term at the schools.

According to him, the programme is also designed to ignite the students’ passion for technology and provide them with the necessary skills to excel in this rapidly evolving field.

Odutola said that from learning the basics of electronics to harnessing the power of renewable energy, the students embarked on an inspiring journey of discovery.

“Through the programme, these aspiring technologists discovered their potential, gained invaluable skills, and laid the foundation for a bright future.

“The feedback from participants indicate that the girls believe they can fix minor problems with their electronic and rechargeable devices.

“Many further mentioned that they have more understanding of the functioning of solar powered devices and possible repairs when faltering, “he said.

He also noted that during the graduation ceremony, students who were outstanding throughout the programme were presented with well-deserving gifts.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria