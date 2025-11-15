Hot News :

Water Supply Network Inaugurated in Eastern Afghanistan

Jalalabad: Afghan authorities have inaugurated a new water supply network in the eastern Nangarhar province, the state-run Bakhtar News Agency reported on Saturday. The project, constructed in Lal Pur district, is designed to provide clean drinking water to 665 families who have recently faced severe shortages. The network is expected to ease daily hardships for residents affected by persistent water scarcity.



According to Namibia Press Agency, Afghanistan has endured recurrent droughts for years, impacting communities nationwide. Major cities, including the capital Kabul, have faced acute drinking water shortages in recent years, highlighting the growing importance of infrastructure efforts to improve access to safe water.

