We need unity of purpose: Mushelenga

Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Peya Mushelenga, has urged the inhabitants of the ||Kharas Region to stand united to fully participate in the value chain of the green hydrogen project.

He made the called at the official launch of the regional campaign for national symbols in Oranjemund in the ||Kharas Region on Thursday.

Mushelenga said unity is of paramount importance among the inhabitants of the ||Kharas region, as the country embarks on the monumental green hydrogen project, which holds the promise of transforming the energy landscape, creating new opportunities, and driving economic growth.

“We must collaborate across sectors, across communities and across boundaries, with the region’s vast area and small population, we need to welcome and work hand in hand with people who don’t speak like us, look like us and worship like us to realise the development of our beautiful region,” he said.

The minister further said that mining, tourism and fishing sectors are the pillars of the region’s economy and they too require collaboration and unity to flourish.

“By working together, we can unlock the true potential of these industries, attract investment, create jobs and improve the lives of our people. We must recognise that our collective success lies in our ability to leverage the strengths of each sector, to share knowledge and resources and to build partnerships that drive sustainable development,” he added.

However, Mushelenga qualified that unity is not just about economic prosperity, but about creating a society where every individual feels valued, respected and included.

“It is about nurturing a sense of belonging and shared purpose. When we stand united, we become a force to be reckoned with, a force that can overcome challenges, address inequalities and build a brighter future for all,” he stressed.

He also urged the inhabitants of the region to embrace national symbols and to embody the values they represent.

“Let us observe the hoisting or lowering of our national flag with pride, while adhering to the correct protocols. Let us sing our national anthem with passion, and let us honour our Coat of Arms with reverence.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency