Weeding on the RN17: The ‘Waiyans’ want to strengthen security on the Tenkodogo-Ouargaye axis



Ouagadougou: Citizen watch leaders, commonly called ‘Waiyans’, have, at the initiative of the mission manager for the Center-East region Adama Kamboné, cut down the tall grass and trees around national road No. 17, on Saturday August 17, 2024, over a distance of approximately 15 kilometers for greater visibility in the fight against terrorists.

The activity saw the participation of citizen monitoring leaders from the communes of Boussouma, Garango, Tenkodogo, Bittou, Mogandin, Bissiga, Lalgaye, as well as the Togolese community living in Tenkodogo.

The oldest of the ‘Waiyans’, retired colonel of water and forests Léonard Zouré, cited a Mossi saying which says that ‘when a person washes your back, make the effort to wash your face. » This means that the fighting forces are doing a gigantic job, and it is the duty of the population to support them.

The representative of the President of Faso for the Center-East region, Adaman Kamboné, organizer of the activity, indicated that if the Wayiyans are present in S

ablgo, it is not because they do not have work ; on the contrary, it is because they want Koulpélogo to be released.

He invited the populations of the area to be resilient and to collaborate sincerely with the fighting forces, particularly in terms of intelligence, for the total liberation of the province.

The head of the detachment, on behalf of the command, congratulated the Wayiyans and affirmed that if the objective is to galvanize the fighting forces, it has been achieved.

‘We are going to raise the bar even further in order to secure people and property so that peace returns to our country,’ he promised the many people gathered for this activity of common interest.

Source : Burkina Information Agency