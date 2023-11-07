We’ll enhance professionalism in Lagos civil service – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, on Tuesday, reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing professionalism among civil and public servants in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said during a courtesy visit by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), led by Chairman of its Governing Council, Mr Olusegun Mojeed, at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said that his administration would continue to partner with CIPM to ensure professionalism in the human resources cadre of the civil servants in the state.

”I am not unaware that Lagos State public service sees the benefit of what the institute (CIPM) brings to the professional cadre in the human resources axis of the civil service.

”Having served as Commissioner for Establishment, Pensions and Training at one point, I have been an advocate of the need to put a professional trend in all of the possible cadres we have in the service.

”I am happy that that the trajectory has continued and we will continue to see a lot of civil and public servants taking the professional examinations of the institute.

”I think the CIPM certification is apt and proper, as it helps to put professionalism as a proper cardinal of the civil service so that the human resources cadre does not become an all-comer cadre,” the governor said.

On the institute’s 55th anniversary holding in Abuja, Sanwo-Olu, who is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour, said CIPM had taken its pride of place among the committee of institutes in the private and public sectors.

Speaking earlier, Mojeed commended the governor for good governance and impressive performance in the last four-and-a-half years.

”Lagos has recorded major milestones and witnessed laudable projects that are aimed at easing the burden of an average ‘Lagosian’ and bringing progress and prosperity to the people for a greater Lagos,” he said.

Mojeed said that CIPM would like to take the partnership with the state government to the next level.

He, therefore, sought Sanwo-Olu’s support for the recognition and inclusion of the CIPM certifications in the state’s scheme of service.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria