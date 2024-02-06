Windhoek residents honour Geingob with candlelight vigil

WINDHOEK: Scores of Windhoek residents gathered at the Windhoek Municipality Monday night for a candlelight vigil for the late President Hage Geingob, who passed away on Sunday. City of Windhoek Mayor, Queen Kamati in her speech called on Windhoek residents to stand united during the mourning period, to honour the late Geingob. She further described Geingob as a visionary, an internationally respected Statesman and a beacon of inspiration on the African continent. 'As the First Citizen, he was also a resident of Windhoek for many years and a keen participant in the community activities as a dedicated worshipper at the Inner City Lutheran Church and as an avid sports enthusiast. President Geingob was a symbol of unity for our diverse population, who led with steadfast dedication in times of challenge and triumph, to create a better and more inclusive future for all Namibians,' Kamati said. She added that Geingob's vision, integrity, strong democratic principles, and selfless commitment to public service set a gold standard for leadership that will endure in the annals of Namibian history. 'As we reflect on his legacy, let us remember his many personal sacrifices and the indelible mark he left on the liberation struggle and subsequent formation of a democratic, peaceful Namibia. Let us continue to share his story with our children, and their children, as we strive to follow in the footsteps of this departed African giant,' Kamati said. Source: The Namibia Press Agency