Women society tasks Nigerians on tax payment

The Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT) FCT, Abuja Chapter, has called on Nigerians to embrace tax payment in order to support governments’ efforts in providing social services to the citizens.

Mrs Biola Saliu, Coordinator of the group, made the call during her investiture as the 4th Coordinator of the chapter, in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also featured the inauguation of a 16-member executive committee to serve its 2023/2024 year.

Saliu said that it was important for Nigerians to pay their taxes at at when due, in other to enjoy the infrastructure and developmental projects of the federal government.

“There are so many amenities that we don’t have, such as good roads, water, electricity and so on, but government does not manufacture money.

“They use what they get from us to build all these things, so by not paying your tax, you do not have the right to ask for these benefits.

“The amenities are important and if you know they are important to you, you need to pay your tax, so that you can be able to face the government and ask for these things.

“So it is important for everyone to ensure they pay their taxes at the right time,” she said.

On her area of focus during her tenure, she said the chapter would focus on capacity building for its members and ensure that young students are enlightened on the importance of tax payment.

“The Abuja Chapter has not really gotten its foot on the ground and that is the main thing I would be working on.

“I will be working on membership drive, though we have started, we are trusting and believing God we will achieve it this time.

“We will also train and improve the knowledge of members through seminars and workshop, so that it will enhance their performances,” she added.

Also speaking, Mrs Bosede Ikhanoba, SWIT National Chairperson, advised the new executives to be determined and ensure they reach their desired goals.

“Leadership requires vision, it requires the desire to serve others and it requires sacrifice.

“Some leaders are born with the ability to lead this way but most of us need support and guidance, I therefore urge you to provide purposeful leadership needed at the SWIT Abuja and embrace effective collaboration to help you reach your goals,” she said.

For her part, Mrs Adesola Adeyemi, Immediate Past Coordinator, SWIT Abuja Chapter, called on the new executives to work effectively and selflessly for the success of the society.

“I want them to look at professionalism, integrity, efficiency and ownership.

“They should be ready to see the chapter as their own, they should also be patient and they should ensure team work as this is important,” she said.

Mrs Taiwo Ojo, Chairman, Investiture Planning Committee, added that the society would continue to be a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for the women in the field of taxation.

She however, called on Nigerians to ensure they pay their taxes to ensure industrial development and growth of the country.

“It is important for us to pay tax so that our infrastructures can be okay, we can pay good salaries and our children will be able to go to school.

So it is important Nigerians embrace paying their taxes,”she said.

NAN reports that SWIT, formally inaugurated on May 7, 2010, is the female arm of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

Source: News Agency of Nigeria